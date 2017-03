RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCBD) – A retired Berkeley County deputy shot a burglar in his home in Ridgeville Wednesday morning.

Berkeley County deputies responded to the scene, but since the incident involved a retired deputy, they turned the case over to State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the burglar was wounded in the incident but had no word on the suspect’s condition.

