Amber alert issued for North Carolina girl

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding an 8-year-old girl.

Deputies say Bailey Lynn Queen was last seen Tuesday night at a home on Asbury Acres in the Candler community.

Deputies said in a news release that they responded to the home for a domestic incident.

Bailey’s mother told deputies that said her ex-husband, Joshua Randy Queen, assaulted her before taking their child and stealing her car.

Bailey was last seen in a white T-shirt and orange shorts, deputies say she’s about 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds and has brownish-blonde hair and dark eyes.

Joshua Randy Queen is 6 feet 2 inches and 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The pair are believed to be in a 2003 tan Toyota Corolla with NC license plate YPX-7062.

Joshua Queen has an open warrant for assaulting a female and could be armed with a gun, according to deputies.

If you have any information, you’re urged to immediately call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.