Stiff sentence sought for Dylann Roof’s friend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Federal prosecutors want a stiff sentence for a friend of Dylann Roof who didn’t report Roof’s plans to kill black church worshippers in South Carolina.

In court papers filed Monday, prosecutors said Joey Meek knew the full scope of Roof’s hatred and desire to start a race war by killing people inside an AME church in Charleston.

Prosecutors say Meek needs a harsher punishment than what’s in federal guidelines to serve as an example and to fully account for the horrible nature of Roof’s massacre.

The court papers don’t specify the guidelines for Meek’s sentence, but they appear to land between about 2 ½ and 3 ½ years in prison. The maximum sentence is eight years.

Meek’s lawyer, Deborah Barbier, filed a sealed motion on his sentencing Monday. She wouldn’t comment on it.