Dog found severely burned dies from injuries

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD)- A dog found in Summerville with severe burns passed away this afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning the Dorchester County Animal Control rushed to the Frances R. Willis SPCA with a severely under-weight dog that appeared to have been burned with gasoline after responding to a call that a dog has wandered onto a woman’s front porch.

The dog, that the SPCA staff named Michael, was estimated to be between one and two years old. Michael could barely walk and was carried into the clinic and given medication for the pain.

The SPCA veterinarian decided the prognosis was either immediate euthanasia due to Michael’s pain and suffering or to bring the dog to a specialist to see what could be done to help him. Michael was brought to the Charleston Veterinary Referral center where he was given several tests where it was determined that Michael’s outlook was bleak.

At Francis R. Willis SPCA the end goal for every animal is to find them a forever home and unfortunately according to the SPCA Michael had endured too much.

The SPCA says they do not doubt that Michael was neglected and is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved

An investigation is ongoing and Animal Control is currently searching for Michael’s owner.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Dorchester County Animal Control at 843-563-0015.