Crews responding to crash involving school bus, truck in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a truck in Berkeley County.

The incident happened at Galliard Road and Highway 52 on Tuesday, February 28.

Details are very limited but we do know the South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding. One officer from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

According to officials with the Berkeley County School District, no children were on the bus at the time of the incident. Witnesses on scene say officials are trying to extracate the driver from the bus.

We are working to learn more details from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

