Crews respond to accident involving tractor trailer and bicyclist

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies as well as EMS are responding to a traffic accident involving a bicyclist and a semi-truck on Johns Island near Highway 17 and Old Charleston Highway.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office it is unknown if the driver of the tractor trailer was aware that they had struck a victim, the bicyclist has been transported to MUSC. Their condition is unknown at this time. .

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update you on this developing story.