Colleton County Band of Blue returns from performing in New Orleans Mardi Gras parade

COLLETON COUNTY,SC (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School, Band of Blue marched in the 2017 Endymion Mardi Gras Parade this past Saturday in New Orleans.

The Band of Blue is no stranger to the parade having performed in it on 2013, 2010 and 1991, having received a standing ovation from parade officials after their 2013 performance.

There were 10 high school bands and 2 college bands, Talladega State and Alcorn State who performed in the parade.

This parade is the biggest of all Mardi Gras parades and spans 5 1/2 miles ending at the Super Dome, the marshals this year included the rap star, Flo-RIDA, K.C. and the Sunshine Band and the rock group, KISS.

Here are a video clip of Band of Blue from their march in New Orleans