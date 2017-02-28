Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG/WKRN) – A car hit a crowd of people before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama Tuesday.
The number of injuries is unknown at this time, but there appear to be several people injured.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
A marching band was in the area of the crash, according to a local news station.
“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.
Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.
City officials are on the scene of the crash. The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.
Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade
Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges