Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG /WKRN) – A car hit a crowd of people before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama Tuesday.

The number of injuries is unknown at this time, but there appear to be several people injured.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A marching band was in the area of the crash, according to a local news station.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.

Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery