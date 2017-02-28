Body found burned in barrel in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found burned in a barrel in Goose Creek.

Authorities originally responded to the 400 block of Madeline Drive Monday, February 27 for the report of a missing person. Officers later found a barrel with the body inside in the backyard of the house.

It is unknown how long the body had been there.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, March 1 to help determine the cause of death and identify the body. DNA make be used to make a positive identification, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.