BI-LO Holding Job Fair in Edisto Wednesday

EDISTO, SC (WCBD) – BI-LO is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill positions at their  location in Edisto. Positions include  the deli/bakery department, meat, produce, dairy, grocery, cashiers and stockers on both day and night shifts.

BI-LO says they offer competitive salaries and great benefits and hopes to fill the various positions at this location.

The job fair will happen at the Edisto BI-LO location at 104 Jungle Road on Wednesday March 1st from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can’t attend tomorrow’s job fair you can also apply online on their website.

