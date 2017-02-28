Authorities respond to reported shooting in North Charleston

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Breaking News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police, Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive on Tuesday, February 28.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s