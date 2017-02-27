Viral: Tennessee student asks RA for a special favor

WATE Published:
tennessee-student-asks-ra-for-a-special-favor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A University of Tennessee student’s tweet is going viral after he recalled an event from the fall semester.

Andrew Kochamba tweeted photos of his residential adviser on Thursday. However, the photos did not show his RA giving him a lecture about fire safety or teaching him how to do laundry.

Instead, Kochamba asked his RA to read him a bedtime story. His RA said yes to the request because after all, it was Kochamba’s birthday.

Kochamba’s RA may be setting the goals high for student leaders across the country.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s