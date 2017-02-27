Veterans Pier in Murrells Inlet to close for repairs

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Veterans Pier in Murrells Inlet, located at the south end of the Marsh Walk, will close for repairs next week and remain closed for most of the month of March.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 6, and should take about three weeks, said James Coley of Georgetown County’s Engineering and Capital Projects Division. Repairs are needed on the bulkhead and boardwalk following damage done by Hurricane Matthew last fall.

Georgetown County is also in the process of working with contractors to complete repairs on beach accesses in Garden City and Litchfield beaches.