Traffic blocked after auto-pedestrian collision

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are currently working an auto versus pedestrian accident in North Charleston.

North Charleston officials tell us that the collision happened at Rivers Avenue at Durant Avenue just before 8 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities tell us that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but their exact condition is unknown.

Rivers Avenue at Durant Avenue is blocked to traffic at this time

We will bring you more information on this story as it develops.

