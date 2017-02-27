Texas gives suspended swingman Mack his release

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Shaka Smart says Tevin Mack has been released his scholarship.

Mack was the Longhorns’ leading scorer when he was suspended in January for the second time this season. He was also benched for the season opener. Smart said Monday that Mack was given his release to transfer.

The sophomore swingman was averaging more than 14 points but has missed the last 13 games. Texas is 10-19 in Smart’s second season with the Longhorns as the program heads toward its first 20-loss season since 1983-84.

Texas has two games left in the regular season, at Texas Tech on Wednesday and at home Saturday against Baylor. The Longhorns are 0-13 away from home this season and in last place in the Big 12.