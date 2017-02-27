Target in Mount Pleasant is hiring

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Looking for a new employment opportunity? Target in Mount Pleasant is looking for you.

Palmetto Goodwill is hosting a Hire Me! event for the retail store.

We’re told 30 immediate positions are available at Mt. Pleasant store location including Cashiers, Cart Attendants, Sales Floor, Flow Team (Truck) and Cafe Assistant.

Pay is $11.00-$11.50 per/hr.

Hiring managers will be on-site conducting interviews. Please dress professionally.

You must register for the event by sending your contact info to hireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

Please type “Target” in the subject line of your email.

The hiring event will be held at the Target store in Mount Pleasant at 1300 Long Grove Drive.