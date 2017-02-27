Suspicious package found in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a suspicious package in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the 8800 block of Old University Boulevard on Monday, Feburary 27 at 9:45 a.m.

We do have a crew headed that way. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.