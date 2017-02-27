Suspicious package found in North Charleston

Published:
Breaking News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a suspicious package in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the 8800 block of Old University Boulevard on Monday, Feburary 27 at 9:45 a.m.

We do have a crew headed that way. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

