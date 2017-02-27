Refugee program celebrated in the Lowcountry amid changes to federal policy

Monday Lutheran Services celebrated the resettlement of five refugee families in the Lowcountry. The celebration comes in the same week President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order.

Since January, Lutheran Services Carolinas resettled 20 people, four families from Congo and one from Iraq.

The ceremony Monday morning at St. Matthews on King Street was a chance to celebrate the program’s success since opening the Charleston office earlier this year. Lutheran Services is one of nine organizations in the US who work the federal government to resettle refugees. The US was expected to accept 110,000 refugees this year, but the President backed up the program to 50,000.

There are still a lot of unknowns about resettling refugees in the US and when more families would come to the Lowcountry. Organizers say cases have been identified, but no travel plans have been scheduled.

Lutheran Services Carolinas also offers programs for foster children, people with disabilities, and veterans in our communities.

President Trump initially planned to sign the new order last week, but spokesman Sean Spicer said the president was holding off “to make sure that when we execute this, it’s done in a manner that’s flawless.”