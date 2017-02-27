Plans in the works to repair lights along I-526 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Drivers on I-526 may notice something about the drive: It’s lacking light.

Now, South Carolina Transportation Secretary Christy Hall says she is going to find a fix for that stretch of I-526, plus another stretch of I-85 in Greenville County.

In a written statement, Hall said, “Both of those lighting systems have decayed to the point of us likely needing to redesign them. I have directed staff to engage a consultant to expedite the process and address this safety concern.”

DOT Engineering Administrator Robert Clark and other officials believe the project will cost about $1.4 million.

Clark says the DOT does not have the money available to fix the lights.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is also encouraging officials to come up with a plan to fix the lights.

There is no word on how long the repairs will take, nor when crews will begin.