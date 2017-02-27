Philippine militants release video of German’s beheading

By Published:
Abu Sayyaf leaders and rebels inside jungle hideout, Sulu province, Philippines (Credit: AP)
Abu Sayyaf leaders and rebels inside jungle hideout, Sulu province, Philippines (Credit: AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines have released a video of the beheading of a German hostage.

The brief video circulated Monday by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites, is the first sign that the brutal militants proceeded with their threat to kill Jurgen Gustav Kantner in the southern Philippines after a Sunday ransom deadline lapsed.

The video shows Kantner sitting in a grassy clearing and saying “Now he kill me” shortly before a masked militant beheads him with a curved knife. A few gunmen mutter “Allahu Akbar,” or God is great.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s