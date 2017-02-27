Open House scheduled to review new area flood maps

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County officials will hold an open house for residents to review new FEMA flood maps.

The open house will take place on March 20-22.

North Charleston:

March 20 from 2-7 p.m.

Lonnie Hamilton, III

Public Services Building

4045 Bridge View Drive Council Chambers, 2nd Floor

West Ashley:

March 21 from 3-7 p.m.

CE Williams Middle School

640 Butte Street

Mount Pleasant:

March 22 from 2-7 p.m.

Alhambra Hall

131 Middle Street

Officials say the open houses will provide residents of Charleston County the opportunity to see the preliminary flood maps, learn about their risk of flooding, and

ask questions about what the new maps will mean for their property.

Residents can meet one-on-one with a variety of specialists who will be available to talk about flood insurance, engineering, building permits and more.

The new preliminary maps were produced through a partnership among Charleston County, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

We’re told they are more precise than older maps because better flood hazard and risk data make the maps more accurate.

The ultimate goal is protecting property owners and the community from the risks associated with flooding.

By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on properties that are located in area at high risk of flooding.

Visit http://www.floodsmart.gov for more information about flood insurance and to locate a local agent. Any questions in reference to local ordinance compliance can be directed to your local floodplain administrator.