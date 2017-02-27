One arrested, two wanted in drugs and guns bust

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
drugs-1

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- One person was arrested and two are wanted in connection to a drugs and guns bust in Berkeley County.

Terrelle Dashawn Bascon
Terrelle Dashawn Bascon

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Metro Unit executed a search warrant at Hallmark Apartments on Red Bank Road as part of a narcotics investigation.

During the search, authorities seized 2,119 grams of marijuana, 566 Xanax tablets, 10 dosage units of LSD, three handguns, and $13,083.

20-year-old Terrelle Dashawn Bascon, who resides in the searched apartment, was charged with Trafficking Schedule IV Drugs, possession with the intent to distribute LSD and Marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV Drugs, Marijuana, and LSD within 1/2 mile proximity to a school.

drugs-2Bascon was arrested and is currently being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

A $15,000 surety bond was issued for each charge, except for a narcotics charge (for which a $100,000 bond was granted) totaling $190,000.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Steven Connor Welch and 21-year-old Joseph Javan Williams who also reside in the apartment.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Welch or Williams, please notify CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. As with all wanted subjects, CrimeStoppers provides rewards to anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of wanted subjects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s