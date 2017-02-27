One arrested, two wanted in drugs and guns bust

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- One person was arrested and two are wanted in connection to a drugs and guns bust in Berkeley County.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Metro Unit executed a search warrant at Hallmark Apartments on Red Bank Road as part of a narcotics investigation.

During the search, authorities seized 2,119 grams of marijuana, 566 Xanax tablets, 10 dosage units of LSD, three handguns, and $13,083.

20-year-old Terrelle Dashawn Bascon, who resides in the searched apartment, was charged with Trafficking Schedule IV Drugs, possession with the intent to distribute LSD and Marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV Drugs, Marijuana, and LSD within 1/2 mile proximity to a school.

Bascon was arrested and is currently being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

A $15,000 surety bond was issued for each charge, except for a narcotics charge (for which a $100,000 bond was granted) totaling $190,000.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Steven Connor Welch and 21-year-old Joseph Javan Williams who also reside in the apartment.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Welch or Williams, please notify CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. As with all wanted subjects, CrimeStoppers provides rewards to anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of wanted subjects.