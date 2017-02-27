Money Matters: Balancing a healthy budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Balancing a budget can be a challenge, but once you start it could mean more money in your pocket and a step closer to becoming more financially fit.

One Goose Creek family we spoke to knows that first hand. “I couldn’t have done this without him understanding we’re trying to save for our future. “ said Shanna Brogdon.

Brogdon and her 14-year-old son Logan live on a tight budget.

“I’m a single mom. I work all day, I’m tired, I’m exhausted, and I just want to grab something fast and come home and relax.” said Brogdon. That something fast was actually eating up her checking out.

She found she was spending more than $300 dollars a month on fast food alone. That totals to more than $3,000 dollars in a year.

The Goose Creek mom realized their spending habits had to change. “Instead of eating out five nights a week, now we do it like once a week.” Said Brogdon.

Financial experts encourage you to start by budgeting by asking yourself when buying something, “do I need to buy this or do I want to buy this?”

After looking at her expenses and getting them in order, Brogdon was then encouraged to open a savings account.

The account was completely separate so she wouldn’t be tempted to transfer money over.

In about three years, the family of two was able to save enough money to purchase their own home.

Brogdon said they couldn’t have done it without seeking help from financial experts.