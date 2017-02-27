Hidden History: Keeping the history alive

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The history is well known: Africans were brought to America, settled here along South Carolina’s sea islands.

Aspects of our African heritage can be seen in crafts, food, and our language.

IN a News 2 special hidden history report, an African American storyteller proudly practices the Gullah lifestyle in the community her ancestors called home.

News 2 Anchor Carolyn Murray has the story.

