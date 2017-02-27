Cannon Ball dug up in downtown Charleston

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Traffic Alert

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Your commute could be affected tonight because of a historical find.

cannon-ballCharleston police tell us that workers dug up the cannon ball at 58 Coming Street at around 5:20 p.m.

Because of the work, Coming Street will be closed Montagu Street to Calhoun Street.

Also, Bull Street towards Coming Street is closed and George Street and Glebe Street is closed.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s