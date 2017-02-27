Cannon Ball dug up in downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Your commute could be affected tonight because of a historical find.

Charleston police tell us that workers dug up the cannon ball at 58 Coming Street at around 5:20 p.m.

Because of the work, Coming Street will be closed Montagu Street to Calhoun Street.

Also, Bull Street towards Coming Street is closed and George Street and Glebe Street is closed.

