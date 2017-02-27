Authorities identify person found dead in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner has identified a man found in Mount Pleasant with a gunshot wound.

Authorities responded to Kidmore Road and Boston Grill Road in Mount Pleasant for a call of shots fired Friday night.

While in the area, they found a black Toyota Camry with broken windows in a yard in the 2700 block area of Kidmore Road.

22-year-old Justin Nelson of Awendaw was inside the car, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound.

EMS transported Nelson to the hospital, where he died just before midnight on Saturday.

The crime is under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s office and anyone with information is asked to call Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

