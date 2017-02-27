Activists prod CCSD on school bus fight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District is still dealing with some of the blowback from community members who think a school bus fight between students and police officers could have been handled differently.

Six North Charleston High School students were arrested after they fought each other, assaulted the bus driver and battled with officers trying to put an end to the altercation.

At the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Monday, the issue was not on the meeting’s agenda but was a hot topic during the public comment. Several people spoke out against the incident while activists held signs in meeting.

“It can’t go away – we still have a youth that is detained,” said Muhiyidin D’Baha, the leader of Black Lives Matter Charleston. D’Baha says he is trying to keep the conversation going on this incident because he does not want to see the kids lost to what’s called the ‘school-to-prison pipeline.’

“There will be youth that have records against them and they’ll always be looked at criminals from now on,” said D’Baha.

CCSD says the safety of its students is its top priority and officers were called to the bus fight to assist.