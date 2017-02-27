$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston set to expire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – One week remains to cash in a Powerball® ticket worth $100,000 sold in North Charleston.

If you purchased a Powerball® ticket from Rivers Market at 4814 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston this past September, you should check your tickets.

The ticket purchased for September 7, 2016, drawing is worth $100,000 and must be claimed no later than Monday, March 6. The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number.

Powerball® – Wednesday, September 7, 2016

22 – 23 – 29 – 33 – 55 Powerball®: 21

Check your tickets.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6 or if mailed postmarked by that date.

If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.