Two people dead after car overturns

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 26.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:10 a.m.

Solerun Russin of North Charleston was driving a 2003 Ford SUV east on I-26 when she ran off the right side of the road and the car overturned.

The front seat passenger died, as well as the passenger directly behind them.

Two juveniles were seated in the backseat and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

SCHP is currently investigating the accident.

