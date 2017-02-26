Suspect in custody in New Orleans parade crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison was asked twice if terrorism was suspected. While he didn’t say “No” he said it looks like a case of DWI.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.