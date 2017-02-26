Recall notice for Unsweetened Apple Sauce Products

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Trader Joe’s is alerting customers to a recall notice for potential foreign materials in Unsweetened Apple Sauce Products.

The voluntary recall is for the following products because of the potential for glass to be present inside:

SOLD IN PRODUCT BARCODE# AFFECTED CODES
All Trader Joe’s Stores Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 ALL CODES through
BEST BEFORE
AUG. 08, 2018
All Trader Joe’s Stores Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 ALL CODES through
BEST BEFORE
OCT. 06, 2018
Trader Joe’s Stores only in: AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE
Dec. 16, 2018

All potentially affected products have been taken off the shelves at Trader Joe’s Stores, but if you have purchased any of the products meeting the criteria above, you are asked not to eat it.

You are asked to either throw the items away or take them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time].

