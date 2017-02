MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Local teams continue to shine and advance into the State Championship game.

In 5A, the Goose Creek Gators were able to defeat Conway at the Florence Civic Center 60-38.

In 3A, Porter Gaud win their second consecutive State Champions by defeating Cardinal Newman

In 3A, Winning is a norm for Bishop England. The Battling Bishops will be heading to their 1st 3A State Championship after moving up from 2A. They defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60-45.