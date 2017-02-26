Charleston police search for man who stole money from Girl Scouts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — A Girl Scout Troop is without some of Sunday’s cookie profits after police say someone stole girls’ money.

Charleston Police say the troop was selling cookies in front of the Petco at 975 Savannah Highway. Around 3:00 p.m. the girls counted their money as they were changing shift. There backs were to the table, and a man ran up and grabbed the money container. He ran away with $345.00.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 18-25 years old, with a dark tan, brown hair, and 5’8” to 6 feet tall. They say he was wearing dark pants and a blue shirt.

Police also say they plan to interact with the Girl Scouts at other locations to offer advice in preventing future similar incidents.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.