Arrest made in fatal motorcycle collision

Hanahan, SC (WCBD)- Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal collision in Hanahan.

22-year-old Bryon Bouton Leathwood was riding his motorcycle on Railroad Avenue behind Trident Tech when he collided with a car.

Leatherwood, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

40-year-old Lauren Ann Nolan of North Charleston was charged with felony DUI in connection to the death.

Authorities tell us that the accident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The accident is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner’s office, the Hanahan police department, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

