American Red Cross Assisting Mt. Pleasant Family after Apartment Fire

CHARLESTON, S.C., February 26, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting 4 families whose apartments located on Harbor Point Dr in Mt. Pleasant, were damaged by a fire this morning. The Red Cross is assisting seven people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items. Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Home fires occur more often than most people realize; in South Carolina, the Red Cross responds to requests from local fire departments every 4 hours to come to the aid of families affected by home fires. Families can keep themselves and their loved ones safe by checking their existing smoke alarms and practicing fire drills at home. For more information about home fire preparedness visit www.redcross.org/SC.

