Suspect Arrested For West Ashley Shooting

Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting that occurred Friday, February 24, 2017, in the 1200 block of Forbes Avenue.

Consolidated Dispatch received the initial call at 1:15 p.m. about the shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found the adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators are trying to determine what lead to the shooting.

Dashawn Gathers, 30, of Main Street, Charleston, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

When he was arrested, Gathers was in possession of a handgun, which lead to the additional charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and felon in possession of a fireman. Gathers was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.