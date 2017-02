Checkout what’s hitting shelves this spring, Oreo just came through with a game changer: Peeps Oreos.

That’s right. This wild dessert mashup has a lot people shaking their heads.

Images of the Peeps Oreos just popped up on Walmart.com (sadly they’re not for sale on the site yet). They went with a pretty pink marshmallow-and-sugar-crystal Peeps filling between two vanilla cookies. We can’t wait to try them!