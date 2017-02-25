Power line down in downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A power line has snapped and fallen in downtown Charleston.

Authorities tell us that SCE&G are responding to the downed power line, which fell at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available to our newsroom.

