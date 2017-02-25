Police Investigate Two Burglaries And An Attempted Burglary In West Ashley Neighborhood

Charleston Police are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary which occurred Friday, February 24, 2017 in the Heathwood Neighborhood.

The burglaries and attempted burglary occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Elton Court and Heathwood Drive. Two handguns were reported stolen.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects will knock on your door to see if anyone is home before they burglarize or attempt to burglarize the residence.

If anyone has any information about these incidents or see anything suspicious in the neighborhood please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.