One suspect arrested in fatal shooting

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A suspect has been arrested following the murder of a man in North Charleston.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2900 block area of West Montague Avenue early Friday morning.

Arrested for murder. North Charleston Detention Center

North Charleston Police arrested 30-year-old Dashawn Richards just before midnight Friday night.

He is charged with Murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Richards received a bond of $200,000 for the weapons charges, but was denied bond for murder.

