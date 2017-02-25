One suspect arrested in fatal shooting

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A suspect has been arrested following the murder of a man in North Charleston.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2900 block area of West Montague Avenue early Friday morning.

North Charleston Police arrested 30-year-old Dashawn Richards just before midnight Friday night.

He is charged with Murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Richards received a bond of $200,000 for the weapons charges, but was denied bond for murder.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.