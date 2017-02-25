One person dead after crash in Colleton County

Colleton County, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead following a single car crash in Colleton County.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 near mile marker 56.

George Edward Smith Jr. of Green Cove Springs, Florida was traveling south when he ran off the side.

Smith tried to over-correct and the 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck overturned, ejecting his female passenger.

Smith and the passenger were not wearing their seat belts and were transported to Colleton Medical Center, where the passenger was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are currently investigating.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.