One killed in Hanahan wreck

HANAHAN, SC (WCBD) — Hanahan City Police investigated a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle in Berkeley County.

Deputy Chief Michael Fowler said the incident happened on Railroad Avenue behind Trident Technical College Saturday night..

Authorities said the motorcycle and the car collided, however, they are unsure of which driver died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and Counton2.com as more information becomes available.