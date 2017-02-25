One killed in Hanahan wreck

LIBBA PIC FOR WEB By Published:
Deadly Wreck

 

HANAHAN, SC (WCBD) — Hanahan City Police investigated a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle in Berkeley County.

Deputy Chief Michael Fowler said the incident happened on Railroad Avenue behind Trident Technical College Saturday night..

Authorities said the motorcycle and the car collided, however, they are unsure of which driver died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and Counton2.com as more information becomes available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s