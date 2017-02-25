One dead after car accident in Huger

Huger, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a car accident in Huger Saturday.

Authorities tell us that 31-year-old Edward Beaufort-Cutner III was driving north on Highway 41 in Huger when he ran off the side of the road and struck some trees.

He was pinned in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Salisbury.

A female passenger was transported to a local hospital, but her condition is not yet known.

Both were wearing seatbelts and the cause is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway patrol.

