High School basketball: Boys State Semifinals

FLORENCE/SUMTER, S.C. – Five teams left the Lowcountry and four will return as winners.

The SCHSL boys’ state semifinals were played Friday at the Florence City Civic Center, with the State Championships to be decided on Saturday, March 4th.

The SCHSL girls’ state semifinals are played Saturday in Florence.

The SCISA boys’ and girls semifinals were played in Sumter, with State Championships scheduled for Saturday, February 25th.

SCORES:

SCHSL Boys

2A – Burke 54 | Calhoun County 53

SCISA Boys

3A – Heathwood Hall 44 | Porter-Gaud 67

3A – Cardinal Newman 54 | Pinewood Prep 43

1A – Beaufort Academy 71 | Charleston Collegiate 95

SCISA Girls

3A – First Baptist 54 | Cardinal Newman 41