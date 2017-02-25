High School basketball: Boys State Semifinals

FLORENCE/SUMTER, S.C. – Five teams left the Lowcountry and four will return as winners.
The SCHSL boys’ state semifinals were played Friday at the Florence City Civic Center, with the State Championships to be decided on Saturday, March 4th.
The SCHSL girls’ state semifinals are played Saturday in Florence.
The SCISA boys’ and girls semifinals were played in Sumter, with State Championships scheduled for Saturday, February 25th.
SCORES:
SCHSL Boys
2A – Burke 54 | Calhoun County 53
SCISA Boys
3A – Heathwood Hall 44 | Porter-Gaud 67
3A – Cardinal Newman 54 | Pinewood Prep 43
1A – Beaufort Academy 71 | Charleston Collegiate 95
SCISA Girls
3A – First Baptist 54 | Cardinal Newman 41