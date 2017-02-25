Edisto Beach police respond to incident on beach

Edisto Beach, SC (WCBD)- Edisto Beach Police are responding to an incident on the beach.

At first, the incident was reported as a car versus pedestrian collision, but Edisto Beach Police later said the man was beaten up on the beach and then tried flagging down a car.

According to the Edisto Beach Police Department Facebook page, the accident happened in the 1000 block area of Palmetto Boulevard at around 5:50 p.m.

They ask that people in the area be careful and let emergency crews do their work.

So far, there is no information about the condition of the man.

Edisto beach Police, Colleton Fire and Rescue, and Edisto Beach and Fire Department responded.

We will update you on air and online as more information comes into the newsroom.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.