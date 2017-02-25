Delivery comes 7 years late, still intact

Moncks Corner, S.C.– It was a little bit like Christmas morning for one Lowcountry man. He ordered some items 7 years ago and they just showed up this week! He had to tell someone this crazy story so he contacted only News 2!

Justin clark is the owner of the Chick-Fil-A in Moncks Corner. 7 years ago he was at a store in Bakersfield, California. He ordered some items from the outdoor company REI and had them shipped to the Chick-Fil-A. Well, the items never showed up, until now.

“After a couple phone calls I kinda just forgot about the items,” says Clark. “Earlier this week, I get this mysterious text message from a friend of mine in Bakersfield and said this box showed up with your name on it. I thought–could it be?”

Clark had his friend overnight the box to the Lowcountry and he waited for the News 2 crew to open the package. Today we watched as he opened the box

Inside the small, white USPS box were the clothes he bought back in August of 2009! He ordered an Under Armour shirt and 2 pair of workout shorts. Thankfully, the items are still in style, he joked.

He checked the tracking number and there is no trace of where the items have been for the last 7.5 years. He checked with the postmaster here in Moncks Corner who says they have no record of the items in their system. She also said, this kind of thing does not happen very often. He also checked with the postmaster in Bakersfield who says he will do some more digging, but he is scratching his head as well.

Clark was able to find the confirmation showing the items were delivered. “Lo and behold, it said, delivery confirmation, February 21st, 2017, so I was like, wow, 7.5 years later!”

Where in the world has this package been? “That’s the million dollar question,” says Clark. “It’s something of a time capsule at this point,” he continues. “The stories it could tell, I wonder! Has been traveling around the world, having great adventures? Who knows!”