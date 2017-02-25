Darius Rucker keeps promise by playing a free concert this April

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Darius Rucker is keeping his promise after tweeting that he would play a free concert in Columbia if the Gamecocks won six football games in the 2016 season.

School president Harris Pastides was on board with the deal and the Gamecocks got their sixth win over Western Carolina on November 19th.

Rucker will perform at the Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are being made available to current USC Columbia students. Eligible students can request free concert tickets online from March 13-20 using the Student Account Manager. Any unclaimed seats will be made available to the public.

The concert will feature Patrick Davis as the opening act.