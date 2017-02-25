Body found in woods in Huger

Huger, South Carolina- The Official Twitter for the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District tweeted that crews were responding to Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road for a report of a body found in the woods.

The call came in around 9:28am Saturday, Febraury 25.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation. Charleston County rescue is assisted CCSO with removing the body from the woods.

This is a developing story and News 2 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road is off of Highway 17 in Huger.

