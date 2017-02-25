Body found in woods in Huger

Annie Taylor By Published: Updated:
body found in woods

Huger, South Carolina- The Official Twitter for the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District tweeted that crews were responding to Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road for a report of a body found in the woods.

The call came in around 9:28am Saturday, Febraury 25.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation. Charleston County rescue is assisted CCSO with removing the body from the woods.

This is a developing story and News 2 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road is off of Highway 17 in Huger.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s