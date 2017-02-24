Water main work to start in downtown Charleston; water outages to occur

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Water System is rehabilitating 2.5 miles of aging water mains in downtown Charleston, including sections of pipe on King, Cleveland, N. Enston, Francis, Laurel, Magnolia, and Poplar Streets. Officials say the project will enhance fire protection and service reliability.

Project Background

The existing cast iron pipes are structurally sound, but because they were installed before the availability of cement-lined pipe, mineral deposits have accumulated on the interior pipe wall, reducing their capacity.

Instead of laying new pipe, the existing pipes will be scoured and a protective lining will be applied to prevent mineral deposit accumulation. New valves and water meters will also be installed.

The pipe lining method is less disruptive and less expensive than traditional cut-and-cover pipe replacement. The estimated project cost is $2.4 million. The contractor is Heitkamp, Inc.

This project is part of our Capital Improvements Program and is funded by water rates.

Project Schedule and Maps

The project will begin in February 2017 and is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2017. The contractor will work on two streets at a time. It will take about six to eight weeks to complete the work on each street.

The project schedule is outlined below. Of course, the schedule is subject to change based on weather and other conditions.

The project will happen in phases, starting from the southern end of the project area.

Phase I

Streets: King, Cleveland

Dates: Feb. 27 – April 2

Phase II

Streets: King, Francis

Dates: April 2 – May 7

Phase III

Streets: King, Poplar

Dates: April 30 – Jun 18

Phase IV

Streets: King, Maple

Dates: June 4 – July 23

Phase V

Streets: King, Laurel, N. Enston

Dates: July 9 – Aug. 27

Phase VI

Streets: King, Magnolia, Ashley

Dates: Aug. 13 – Oct. 17

Overall project map

What to Expect During Construction

Scheduled water outages and above-ground bypass piping

The contractor will set up temporary above-ground bypass piping to provide water service to customers while a pipe is out of service. Ramps will ensure access to driveways and cross-streets.

Scheduled water outages will be necessary throughout the project. These outages will typically occur on a weekday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

We will notify affected customers the day before a scheduled outage via door hanger and/or automated phone calls. However, due to the age of the water main valves, unplanned outages are possible. We will make every effort to avoid unplanned outages and restore service as quickly as possible.