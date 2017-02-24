Water main work to start in downtown Charleston; water outages to occur

Project Background
The existing cast iron pipes are structurally sound, but because they were installed before the availability of cement-lined pipe, mineral deposits have accumulated on the interior pipe wall, reducing their capacity.
Instead of laying new pipe, the existing pipes will be scoured and a protective lining will be applied to prevent mineral deposit accumulation. New valves and water meters will also be installed.
The pipe lining method is less disruptive and less expensive than traditional cut-and-cover pipe replacement. The estimated project cost is $2.4 million. The contractor is Heitkamp, Inc.
This project is part of our Capital Improvements Program and is funded by water rates.
Project Schedule and Maps
The project will begin in February 2017 and is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2017. The contractor will work on two streets at a time. It will take about six to eight weeks to complete the work on each street.
The project schedule is outlined below. Of course, the schedule is subject to change based on weather and other conditions.
The project will happen in phases, starting from the southern end of the project area.
Phase I
Streets: King, Cleveland
Dates: Feb. 27 – April 2
Phase II
Streets: King, Francis
Dates: April 2 – May 7
Phase III
Streets: King, Poplar
Dates: April 30 – Jun 18
Phase IV
Streets: King, Maple
Dates: June 4 – July 23
Phase V
Streets: King, Laurel, N. Enston
Dates: July 9 – Aug. 27
Phase VI
Streets: King, Magnolia, Ashley
Dates: Aug. 13 – Oct. 17
What to Expect During Construction
Scheduled water outages and above-ground bypass piping
The contractor will set up temporary above-ground bypass piping to provide water service to customers while a pipe is out of service. Ramps will ensure access to driveways and cross-streets.
Scheduled water outages will be necessary throughout the project. These outages will typically occur on a weekday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
We will notify affected customers the day before a scheduled outage via door hanger and/or automated phone calls. However, due to the age of the water main valves, unplanned outages are possible. We will make every effort to avoid unplanned outages and restore service as quickly as possible.
Planned Water Outages
Scheduled outages are necessary throughout this project. Affected customers will be notified via door hangers and/or phone calls. Updates on outages affecting 50 or more customers will be posted on Twitter (@ChasWaterSystem) and Facebook.
Unplanned outages are possible due to the age of valves in the area (we are replacing more than 70 valves as part of this project).After service is restored, some customers may experience discolored water. This is normal. Flush your plumbing by running cold water faucets until the water is clear.
Share this:
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- More
Related
Advertisement