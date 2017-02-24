Town Hall events with Senator Scott and Rep. Sanford happening this Saturday

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Happening Saturday Representative Mark Sanford as well as Senator Tim Scott will both be hosting Town Hall events that are open to the public.

Representative Sanford announced he will host his Town Hall/ Neighborhood Office hours in a number of locations tomorrow to be able to reach all of his constituents,here is a tomorrow’s schedule:

11 a.m. Northern Tool + Equipment Parking Lot- 5900 Rivers Avenue A, North Charleston

1:00 p.m. Cook Out – 8970 University Boulevard , North Charleston

2:15 p.m. Tractor Supply Co. Parking Lot, 1672 North Main Street, Suite 5, Summerville

Senator Scott will hold his Town Hall event Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the North Charleston Town Hall located at 4045 Bridgeview Drive in North Charleston. The meeting will be in the Charleston County Council Chambers.

It is important to note that the doors will open at 8 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to submit their questions in writing.

Senator Scott also plans to schedule a telephone town hall with Congressman Trey Gowdy in March and will release details on that town hall as they are confirmed.